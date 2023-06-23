'I said I idolise Rahul sir a lot but Yuvraj got on to me': Raina reveals epic 'Sachin' banter on India debut

Considered to be one of the finest ever fielders in Indian cricket, Suresh Raina won the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. The swashbuckling batter announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket in August 2020, and retired from all forms of cricket in September 2022. Suresh Raina revealed a funny incident from his India debut.

Raina made his India debut on July 30 2005, against Sri Lanka in an ODI match, and the rest is history. Speaking to JioCinema, the 36-year-old opened up about his India debut and revealed that he got his India cap in 2005 from Rahul Dravid. Opening up about the moment, he also mentioned how Yuvraj Singh pulled his leg when he mentioned that he idolised Dravid.

"I got my India cap in 2005 from Rahul Bhai. I had to give a speech in front of Paaji, Viru Paa, Dada, VVS Laxman, Zaheer Bhai, Ashu Bhai, Anil Bhai, Yuvi Paa, Bhajju Paa, MS Dhoni had recently joined the team and Irfan Pathan. So, I started the usual spiel but was stopped midway and asked to name my favourite player", he said.

"I said I idolize Rahul sir a lot so Yuvi got on to me immediately and pulled my leg saying “The world’s best batsman and God of Cricket is sitting here, how is he not your favourite?” I clarified that Sachin Paaji was also one of the favourites but I had posters of Dravid on my wall. It was a very friendly banter and broke the ice for me", he further added.

Considered by many to be a legend, Raina was the first Indian player to smack 6000 as well as 8000 runs in his T20 career, and is also the first-ever cricketer to reach 5000 runs in IPL. Boasting his fielding skills, he also holds the record for most number of catches (107) in the IPL.

