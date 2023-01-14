'I smashed a century vs England and Paaji texted me...': Raina reveals Tendulkar's brilliant message after ton in 2014

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of the game. A record holder for most runs in Tests and ODIs, Tendulkar is nicknamed the ‘Master Blaster’ due to his batting exploits, and was the key member of the Indian batting lineup throughout the nineties and the early 2000s. Throughout his playing years, Tendulkar earned respect from teammates and opponents alike and even as the India legend retired in 2013, those who played with him continue to share stories about his immense influence in the team, and the game in general.

During his commentary stint at the SA20 league, Suresh Raina, who represented India between 2005-2018, shared a special memory of Tendulkar from 2014, when the former had smashed a century during an ODI against England in Cardiff.

“I practiced with him for two weeks (before England tour in 2014). We weren't performing quite well in the Test series and when I was practicing, I had a tattoo that said, ‘Believe Yourself'. When I went to England, I smashed a century in Cardiff (in ODIs). The first person to send me a message after the century was Paaji… he sent ‘Believe yourself. You can do it for the country’. I felt so good after that message," Raina shared.

Raina had shared the dressing room with Tendulkar between 2008-2013 with the Indian team, and lifted the World Cup in 2011 with the ‘master blaster’. While Tendulkar bid adieu to the game after playing in his 200th Test in Mumbai, Raina last played for India in 2018; he retired two years later after he went out-of-favour with the side across all formats of the game.

Raina continued to play for Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings but eventually retired after the 2021 edition, when the MS Dhoni-led side lifted its fourth title.

