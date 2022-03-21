'I spoke to Dhoni after he single-handedly beat DC': Australia star says MSD gave him tips on how to become a finisher

The great MS Dhoni will return to lead Chennai Super Kings when the IPL 2022 starts later this week. Dhoni is the league's second-most successful captain having led CSK to four titles, just one away from equalling Mumbai Indians' record five wins. Last year's victory was all the more special for Dhoni as he lifted the franchise and took them to IPL glory a year after their woeful campaign in IPL 2020. (Also Read: 'I swear I am going to beat him up one day': Shoaib Akhtar's warning to Sehwag, reacts to five-year-old 'new look' tweet)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Dhoni's batting prowess has been waning, his captaincy acumen remains as sharp as ever. And still, Dhoni the batter rose to the occasion during the first qualifier last year between CSK and Delhi Capitals. Despite struggling for form, Dhoni brought back the finisher in him as the captain's cameo of 18 off 6 balls helped CSK chase down the target of 172. With 13 needed off the last over, Dhoni rolled back the years, smashing three boundaries to win the game for CSK as they entered the final.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has revealed that after the match, he went up to Dhoni to pick his brain. Stoinis, who was part of the DC line-up until last year, has modelled his batting around Dhoni, that of a finisher. And to help him get better in that role, Stoinis couldn't have approached a genius more apt than Dhoni.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I spoke to Dhoni after he single-handedly beat Delhi last year in the semi-final. He spoke to me about the routines he goes through, how he sees the game, how he controls it, how he manages his emotions. So there is a lot that goes into it. I feel bad sometimes if I am speaking for him. But I would reiterate the crux of what we spoke about. He just sort of said to me 'the way you’ve got to approach it is looking to be there till the end and take responsibility'. There are different ways to do it – score runs early and finish the game by the 18th over," Stoinis told Boria Majumdar on his show 'Backstage with Boria'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The risk he feels is to leave it to someone else if you get out. And he said that you build that relationship with your team and everyone around you. Different players understand their different roles throughout the game. For him, it’s to be there till the end and to take ownership. Everyone is thinking when Dhoni is at the crease, that this game is not over. Or that he is in control or somehow it is going to plan, or not. That is part of the art that he has produced and he can have that influence on so many people."

One of Dhoni's greatest characteristics that made him an enigma has been the ability to remain ice cool even in pressure situations, and the former India captain explained to Stoinis how that is.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He spoke about how he remains calm and when he remains calmer, he doesn't need to be better, but in that situation, any people are panicking. They are moving this way and Dhoni is staying where he is. So he's already getting that advantage. So that was really interesting. We see certain parts of the game very similar. I have had people who have helped me with this side of the game and it's inspirational to hear it from someone who has done it for so long and a champion of our era of cricket," the Aussie all-rounder mentioned.