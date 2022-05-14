‘I spoke to him and…’: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on why Ambati Rayudu posted but later deleted IPL retirement tweet

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) star batter Ambati Rayudu on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that the ongoing 2022n Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be his last. The veteran Indian batter also thanked Mumbai Indians and CSK in his tweet. However, moments later he deleted the tweet. Franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan opened up on why Rayudu posted the retirement tweet and later deleted it. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

"I spoke to him and he is not retiring. He was disappointed with his performance and that's why he might have put out that tweet. But he has deleted it and he is definitely not retiring...," Viswanathan told Sportstar.

Just a day before CSK's penultimate game this season, against Gujarat Titans, Rayudu had taken to Twitter saying, "I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey..."

And even though the 36-year-old later deleted the tweet, veteran players, former teammates and fans had begun congratulating him on his wonderful career.

"He was just not happy with his performance and maybe that's why he tweeted. But everything is fine, we have had a word and he will be with us," Viswanathan added.

Rayudu began his IPL career at Mumbai Indians back in 2010. In 105 innings for the franchise across eight seasons, Rayudu scored 2416 runs at 27.1 with 14 half-century scores. In 2018, he was roped in by Chennai Super Kings at the mega auction for ₹6.75 crore. In 67 innings for the franchise, Rayudu scored 1770 runs at 32.2 with eight fifties and a century.

Earlier in 2019, after missing out on the ODI World Cup squad, Rayudu had announced his retirement on Twitter but came back later to play for Hyderabad.

