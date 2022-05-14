Watch: Mumbai Indians youngster gets a special post-match gift from MS Dhoni after IPL 2022 game

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) journey in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end earlier this week following their five-wicket defeat to arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. The defeat ended CSK's hopes of making the playoffs. This was only the second time in their IPL history that they failed to make the next round in a season. Mumbai, on the other hand, was the first side to be eliminated from the playoffs race. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Despite the defeat, it was CSK captain MS Dhoni who was seen the busiest. After congratulating the MI team for their win, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter was seen chatting with youngsters before he was spotted signing CSK jerseys for MI players and support staff.

But besides all, he managed to find time to send a special post-match gift to Mumbai Indians youngster Kumar Kartikeya Singh, who had played a pivotal role in the match with his 2 for 22 that helped the team restrict CSK to just 97, their second-lowest score in IPL history. Dhoni, the two-time World Cup-winning skipper, signed the match-ball for the youngster.

MI later shared a video of the youngster entering the dressing room with the signed match-ball with the caption, "Imagine getting a signed MS Dhoni match ball #TATAIPL - Truly a tournament where talent meets opportunity!"

CSK and Mumbai are now in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon. Neither team has ever grabbed the unwanted spot in the points table in IPL history. CSK had avoided the spot by virtue of a better net run rate than Rajasthan Royals in 2020 after incurring a forgettable season. Both teams have two more games to play with CSK the better placed side with an extra win in 12 matches.

