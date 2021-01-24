'I stand nowhere near it': Glenn Maxwell on Test return

Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell believes that he would not be able to make a Test comeback as he thinks he is no longer in the management's plans for the red-ball cricket. Australia got a rude shock at the start of the year after losing a Test match in Gabba for the first time in 32 years at the hands of an inexperienced Indian team.

India also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win, a result that only a few had predicted before the start of the series. Cricket pundits expect a massive overhaul in the Australian Test team following the result, but Maxwell says he is nowhere in the picture to make a comeback in the longest format.

"I don't think I stand anywhere near it, to be honest," the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by Herald Sun newspaper.

"They've got their idea of what they want. They've got guys in there at the moment who are very, very good first-class players.

"Cameron Green we can see is going to be an absolute superstar, Puck (Will Pucovski), Travis Head's on the bench averaging 40 in Test cricket.

"They've got more than enough," he said.

In the chances that he has got, Maxwell has not been able to replicate his limited-overs exploits in the traditional format, playing the last of his seven Tests in Bangladesh in 2017. With the T20 World Cup coming this year, and the in 2022 as well, the Aussie batsman said that he wants to focus on the limited-overs cricket.

Maxwell is also not being a regular feature in the domestic red-ball cricket due to his busy limited-overs schedule.

"It's one of those things where sometimes it's a bit of a double-edged sword," Maxwell said.

"You'd love to put your name forward for higher honours, but at the risk of losing your spot in the one-day team it's not worth it," he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)

