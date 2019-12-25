‘I think this will be a flop idea’: Former Pakistan captain on Sourav Ganguly’s four-nation tournament idea

cricket

After BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the Indian board has been planning with the ECB and Cricket Australia about staging a four-nation tournament, hosted by rotation, every year, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has now slammed the idea. “By playing such a series, these four countries want to isolate the other member nations which is not good news. But I think this will be a flop idea like the Big Three model, which was introduced few years back,” said Latif in a YouTube video.

“Australia, England, India and another top team will feature in the Super Series, which begins in 2021, and the first edition of the tournament will be played in India,” Ganguly had said in Kolkata.

This move has been seen as an attempt by the ‘Big Three’ of world cricket (India, England and Australia cricket boards) to counter the International Cricket Board’s (ICC) plans to add an additional 50-overs world event to the next ICC Future Tours Programme, plans are afoot to organise an annual quadrangular limited-overs series involving India, England, Australia and another team, from 2021 onwards. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had revealed plans for such a tournament last week. England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) confirmed the move on Monday.

“We meet regularly with other leaders from the major cricketing nations to share learnings and discuss topics that impact our sport. A four-nation tournament was raised at a meeting with the BCCI in December and we are open to discussions with other ICC members to see if this concept can develop,” ECB said in a statement.

Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal held talks in London earlier this month with ECB officials, led by chairman Colin Graves. Plans to stage a four-nation ‘Super Series’ was explored in that meeting.