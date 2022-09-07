‘I think with age it may not be easy’: Former India selector on Ravindra Jadeja's comeback after injury

Team India's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is out of action due to a knee injury, which he sustained while delivering his service in Asia Cup 2022. His absence was strongly felt by fans as the Men In Blue endured consecutive defeats in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

Jadeja underwent a knee surgery earlier this week and shared photos of him following the treatment on social media. He also hoped to make a quick return to the pitch.

However India cricketer and selector Saba Karim feels Jadeja's return to action won't be an easy one. “It's a tough phase for him because whenever he comes back, he has always done well and for him to get injured at such a critical juncture in his career is not so easy," the former wicketkeeper told Sports18.

The ex-India cricketer did mention Jadeja to be a naturally gifted player but believes his age won't make it easy for the all-rounder.

Karim added: "But I think with age, it may not be easy for him to do that. So I think he needs to go back and work on his rehab and then try and come back. But more importantly, I feel that it’s your mindset, the kind of preparation you do before you come back on the field after your injury.”

Jadeja's injury has also put his participation in dark clouds in the upcoming ICC T20 world Cup, which will be played in Australia in October-November. However Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid has not ruled the possibility of Jadeja making a comeback in the showpiece event, stating a lot will depend on his rehab and the severity of the injury.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON