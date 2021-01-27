'I thought it's time to bowl a bouncer,' Shardul Thakur recalls wicket that changed the game at Gabba
On Day 4 of the Brisbane Test, Australia openers Marcus Harris and David Warner got off to a solid start. The hosts wanted to put on a huge total in front of India to chase and with rain expected to play a role in the final two days (though, the clouds stayed away on the final day), Warner and Harris were scoring runs at a quick pace.
India needed to get wickets or the game could have slipped out of their hands. Playing his 2nd Test, seamer Shardul Thakur stepped up to get rid of Harris for 38. The dismissal opened up the gateways and soon the hosts were reeling at 123/4 before Steve Smith settled down things.
Still, India were able to bundle out the Aussies for 294, thus setting themselves a target of 328, which they chased down on the final day to script a historic win.
Also Read | INTERVIEW - 'Outside the ropes there's no fielder, why not go for a six?': Pant
Speaking to Sports Today, Shardul revealed the story behind Harris' wicket that he believes started turning the game in India's favour.
"We were expecting them to come hard at us and they did so. They got a really good start. The day ended with six overs and next day we came in fresh. Even then they started hitting, so their plan was clear -- to score runs quickly and set up big target," he said.
"But at that point of time as bowler I felt that if I take a wicket here, may be, the new batsman would not score at the same rate. The whole idea was to get that one ball and get anyone of them out. If I remember my spell I had bowled many good length deliveries to Marcus Harris, may be I thought it's time to bowl him a bouncer," the fast bowler added.
"I tried and ge got out. After that our bowlers got hopeful, they got energetic and excited and the game started changing a bit again," Thakur further said.
Thakur registered figures of 4/61 in the innings, and emerged as one of the many unexpected heroes of India's Gabba win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur arrive in Chennai for England Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CA tells ICC it couldn't identify those who racially abused players: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘My captain boosted my morale’: Ajinkya Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Boss, just carry on': Rathour says Gill had 'all the answers' against Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa comeback reduces Pakistan to 33-4 in reply to 220
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I like his chances': Isa Guha names player who can replace Paine as captain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two UAE players found guilty of trying to fix matches, suspended by ICC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir suggests not to put ‘too much pressure’ on Gill after Australia heroics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He was bowling well': Shardul recalls his six off Lyon to score Test fifty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If anybody pays him close to 10-crore mark, they've got rocks in their head'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interview | 'Told Pujara to continue, I'll look for runs': Rahane on Gabba chase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'When you hit it in the air, you take risks then why not go for a six?': Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wade dumped from Australia Test squad for SA tour, Paine remains captain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Confidence will go through the roof if England beat India, says coach Silverwood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox