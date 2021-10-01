‘I told bowlers...’: The MS Dhoni advice that turned the match in CSK's favour against SRH

From missing out on playoff qualification for the first time last year to become the first team storm to into it in IPL 2021 with as many as three league matches to go, MS Dhoni has turned Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) fortunes completely. Not the first time Dhoni has done that while leading a team. We may think twice before adding ‘it won’t be the last' but deep down, perhaps no cricket fans Dhoni to stop scripting these fairytales.

Dhoni, the captain had already shown that he is light years ahead of the others in this UAE leg of the IPL, on Friday, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah, it was time to show Dhoni the finisher is still alive.

The CSK captain finished the match with a six and remained unbeaten on 14 off 11 balls while chasing a tricky target on a slow track.

But trust Dhoni to always point out the exact phase where the match turned and give the protagonists - in this case the CSK bowlers - their due.

Opting to bowl, CSK managed to restrict SRH to 134 for 7 on the slow Sharjah wicket.

Dhoni, in the post-match presentation, said: "The bounce of the wicket was different - instead of knee height, it was shin height, and once the batsmen figured out that they have to hit straight, they succeeded.

"The bowlers tried to swing it up front and got hit straight when then pitched it up too much, but then adjusted very well.

"I told the bowlers that they needed to exploit the conditions in today's game. If the odd ball stopped early on, it started coming onto the bat later."

Asked about the complete turnaround from last season to this season, Dhoni said it means a lot as the entire unit wanted to comeback strong.

"It means a lot, because the last time, we said we wanted to come back strong. We are known for that and there was a lot at stake," Dhoni said .

"You won't always win games and a lot didn't go our way last time, and it's important not to make excuses and we have done that this year.

Crediting the team for the turnaround, Dhoni said: "The boys did well to keep the momentum going, and they've taken responsibilities to keep all departments of the game in balance so the players and the support staff get the credit."