'What he's done, should strike fear into the opposition': Kevin Pietersen, Sunil Gavaskar on CSK captain MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has done it again. In the all-important match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni came to bat at a stage when CSK still needed 26 runs to win in just about four overs. Once again, in typical Dhoni fashion, the CSK skipper stretched the match to the final over, and just when it looked the match may go to a Super Over, Dhoni finished off the game with his signature six off SRH pacer Siddarth Kaul.

CSK beat SRH by 6 wickets to book a place in the playoffs, while Sunrisers became the first team to be knocked out of IPL 2021, officially.

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen praised Dhoni for his performance, with the latter even saying Dhoni's return to form is big worry for other teams.

Also Read | Gambhir, Pathan, Agarkar on Ashwin-Morgan fight, 'spirit of game' debate

"He (Dhoni) does it so often. He takes it into the last over. When the supporters are biting the nail - they also know he is going to do it. But that anxiety, that you feel. He has done it so many times in his career," Gavasakar said on Star Sports after the match.

"Dhoni has done it for so many years, he keeps doing it and doing it and doing it. What he has done now, should strike fear into the opposition," Pietersen added.

"He has not been in the form for two seasons, so if he starts doing that now here, then, goodness, they got one hand on the trophy, they really do. They are serious out, on these conditions that are really good.

"They got the Hazlewood effect, and the Jadeja effect, and the openers have been really good. So, if Dhoni starts coming off now, finishes games off, then others team have a problem. Scary proposition," he signed off.