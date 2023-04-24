'I told Rod Marsh that I want to sit at the back of the net and watch Sachin bat': Ponting recalls iconic Sydney knock

Apart from being recognised as the most prolific run scorer in the history of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar was also known for gaining the respect of even opposition players for his skill and for the manner in which he conducted himself on the field. It is almost impossible to find instances of Tendulkar getting into a verbal argument with anyone on or off the field through his storied 23-year career and so even the most aggressive players of his era have found it difficult to say bad things about him even while intentionally trying to play mind games before the start of a series. Ponting and Tendulkar are considered among two of the greatest batters of all time.

A contemporary of Tendulkar who was known for his agression, apart from being one of the few batters who could be compared to him, was former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. While Ponting is only two years younger than Tendulkar, who turns 50 on Monday, he made his international debut over five years after the latter did and was not part of the Australian side during Tendulkar's first tour of the country in 1991/92.

“I heard about him, must have been 88/89, I am not sure when Sachin actually debuted, India were touring Australia and I said to our head coach Rod Marsh at the time that I want to be at the ground when India are training because I want to sit at the back of the net and I want to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat.”

Ponting said that Tendulkar's iconic double century at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the fourth Test between India and Australia in 2004 is what stands out for him. Tendulkar came into the match after scoring 1, 37, 0 and 44, and had said that he would abstain from playing his trademark cover drive as it had been a shot that he was getting out to most often throughout the series.

"Look, I've got so many memories of playing against him, the one thing that probably stands out most for me with Sachin was his mental strength. Remember the test match in Sydney, he had been out caught behind a few times in the series, we had bowled full and wide to him and he nicked couple through the keeper and the slips," said Ponting.

"He came out publicly before the Sydney test and said he wasn't going to play a cover drive and we were like well that's not possible because we're going to bowl full and wide and you are going to play a cover drive at some stage, well, i don't think, he might have, once he was about 220, might have been the first time he played, I think he made 240. His strength in mind to not play a cover drive for probably 8 or 10 hours was pretty special."

