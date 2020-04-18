e-paper
Home / Cricket / I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Shahid Afridi

I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Shahid Afridi

With the entire world in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, some publications on Friday revisited Afridi’s quotes on Gambhir. This resulted in Gambhir responding to Afridi on Twitter

cricket Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India cricketer Gautam Gambhir (R) and Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi argue during their third One-day International (ODI) match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, 11 November 2007.
India cricketer Gautam Gambhir (R) and Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi argue during their third One-day International (ODI) match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, 11 November 2007. (AFP/Getty Images)
         

The battle of words between former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi refuses to die down. Afridi in his autobiography ‘The Gamechanger’, which was published in April last year, had given his opinion about Gambhir, someone with who he clashed several times on field during his career.

“Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He & his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude,” Afridi had written in his autobiography.

Afridi also took a jibe at Gambhir by referring him as a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond.

“Gambhir behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman & James Bond. In Karachi we call guys like him saryal (burnt up). It’s simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn’t matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive & Gambhir wasn’t,” he further wrote in his autobiography.

Also Read | Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever

This had resulted in Gambhir responding to Afridi on Twitter and a war of words ensued. With the entire world in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, some publications on Friday revisited Afridi’s quotes on Gambhir.

This has stoked the fire yet again as Gambhir on Saturday took to Twitter and launched a no holds barred attack on Afridi. “Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records! ok. Shahid Afridi let me remind you one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most important: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists,” Gambhir tweeted on Saturday.

 

This is not the first time Gambhir has reacted to Afridi’s remarks about him. The former India opener-turned politician had responded with a tweet when Afridi’s thoughts about him first came out after the release of Afridi’s autobiography.

“...you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist,” Gambhir had tweeted.

 

The two had an angry bust up during a bilateral series ODI in Kanpur back in 2007 (wrongly referred in Afridi’s book as Asia Cup game).

