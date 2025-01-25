‘I want to be Lady Bumrah’: Puja Mahato dreams big after bulldozing batters in U19 Women's World Cup

Puja Mahato arrived at the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup with a huge amount of responsibility as both captain of Nepal and a full international. Puja Mahato wants to be like Jasprit Bumrah

But when your idol is Jasprit Bumrah and your ambition is to become known as Lady Bumrah, living up to that responsibility is part of the deal.

The 18-year-old has done so and then some in Malaysia, culminating in a brilliant Player-of-the-Match display against the hosts in the 4th Place Play-off.

Playing in Johor, Mahato set her stall out early after electing to put Malaysia in, taking a wicket with the second delivery of the match.

She took a second before the end of her first spell, before returning to wrap up the Malaysian innings, finishing with four wickets for nine runs.

That takes her tally for the tournament to nine wickets, two more than any other player so far in 2025, while she has the seventh most runs.

Rather than be intimidated by the pressure, Mahato appears to have thrived under it.

She said: “As a captain, I think you should have to lead from the front. Just the way I am, I want to play every time for my country and contribute something. When I was bowling, I wanted to take wickets very fast. When I was batting, I thought I had to stand for my team.

“My bowling idol is Bumrah, I want to be Lady Bumrah, that is why I continue like this.

“As captain, I have always thought I have to stay and contribute for my country.”

Chasing 46, Nepal found themselves in a little trouble when they slipped to 22 for three, particularly with boundaries proving elusive.

But Mahato held her nerve, taking quick singles when they were on and smashing the odd boundary to ease the tension.

A seven-wicket victory was her reward for an unbeaten 23, a fitting way to sign off for the team.

Mahato is a big reason why Nepal qualified for the tournament, having scored a sensational 130 not out and taken five for eight in a qualifying victory over Kuwait.

She will now turn her focus back to senior cricket, while some of her young teammates will remain part of this team for the next edition of the 2027 ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Nepal.

Mahato added: “It was our last match, we have won, this is a special moment for us because in a few matches we did our best but results were not in our favour. I want to enjoy this moment.

“This time the players got good experience. In 2027 (at home), they will do their best.

“Our favourite memory is this win.”