e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / I want to play in any tournament where KKR has a team: Narine

I want to play in any tournament where KKR has a team: Narine

Narine, who turned 32 on Tuesday, has been playing for KKR since 2012 and has represented the Trinbago Knight Riders, a Carribean Premier League team owned by KKR’s parent company.

cricket Updated: May 27, 2020 10:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Sunil Narine of the Kolkata KnightRiders celebrates a wicket
Sunil Narine of the Kolkata KnightRiders celebrates a wicket (BCCI)
         

West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine on Tuesday said Kolkata Knight Riders is like a “family” to him and he would be willing to play for any team in the world that is owned by the franchise.

Narine, who turned 32 on Tuesday, has been playing for KKR since 2012 and has represented the Trinbago Knight Riders, a Carribean Premier League team owned by KKR’s parent company.

Also Read | Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final

“Any tournament around the globe where Knight Riders have a team, I’d wanna be a part of it. It’s not about the money or the friendships, it’s like a family to me,” Narine said on the Twitter handle of KKR.

“The way they welcome you in India, with arms wide open. It’s like they already know you as a human being - what you don’t like, what you like. They try to make you comfortable. Every year, when I am leaving for India (for the IPL), it’s like I am leaving for my second home.”

Narine said playing in IPL is the closest to playing at home for him.

“The closest thing to feeling at home playing in the CPL is the IPL. I am missing the excitement of the IPL, the fans, the loved ones watching you perform,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19 brings fresh challenges for Maharashtra’s MVA govt
Covid-19 brings fresh challenges for Maharashtra’s MVA govt
Army chief Gen Naravane presides over commanders’ conference; Chinese aggression in LAC on agenda
Army chief Gen Naravane presides over commanders’ conference; Chinese aggression in LAC on agenda
Live: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 700-mark, 4 new cases reported
Live: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 700-mark, 4 new cases reported
India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
Out of India’s 24-hour Covid-19 total, one-third in Maharashtra: State tally
Out of India’s 24-hour Covid-19 total, one-third in Maharashtra: State tally
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
In a first, IMA to hold passing out parade without family of officers
In a first, IMA to hold passing out parade without family of officers
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In