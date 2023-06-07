‘I want to win championships’: Rohit Sharma details out the ‘legacy he wants to leave as India captain’

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, which starts on Wednesday, is a great opportunity for Rohit Sharma to end the ICC trophy drought. The team had reached the same stage in the previous edition, but the dream to win the first multi nation ICC event since 2013 was crushed by New Zealand. Rohit Sharma during practice session(Action Images via Reuters)

Team India will now hope to clear the final hurdle in their second attempt and standing in front are another Oceania nation, Australia.

Australia led by Pat Cummins appear a stronger unit if we compare both the sides on paper while keeping the English conditions in mind, which arguably assists the pacer.

However, the star studded Indian batting line-up, which include in-form Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane, will definitely raise India's prospects too.

Plus Rohit Sharma, who had a mediocre outing in the recently-concluded IPL, will look to lead the team from the front and make some healthy contribution with the bat. If Rohit leads India to the title it'll be his first major ICC trophy since taking over the mantle for Kohli.

Sharing his views on the same, a composed Rohit made his intentions clear during the pre-match press conference. He also mentioned that the team would look to maintain a calm and composed approach and help the team's cause at The Oval, the venue of the contest.

"I obviously have got the job to make sure that we take Indian cricket forward every time. Whoever it is, whether it's me or someone else, even the guys before, their role was to take Indian cricket forward and win as many games, as many championships as possible. For me also, it will be the same. I want to win games, I want to win championships. That is what you play for. And yeah, it will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series.

“But yeah having said that I genuinely feel that we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking about these kind of stuff. Every captain wants to win championships, so I'll be no different. I also want to win championship. And that's what the sport is all about, winning championship. So for me, it'll be nice if I can win one or two championships, as in when I decide to move on from this job,” said the Indian skipper in the presser ahead of the final on Tuesday.

