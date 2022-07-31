'I wanted to clarify a couple of things...': KL Rahul's detailed explanation for missing India's tour of Zimbabwe

Barring the notables absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, one more name whose exclusion from India's ODI squad for the tour of Zimbabwe was KL Rahul. The batter, who hasn't played a single match for India since February, was not part of the 15-member unit selected by the BCCI to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs starting August 18. Speculations have been rife as to why Rahul will not be travelling to Zimbabwe, with some claiming that it is due to the reported wedding of him and rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty, while others believing that the 30-year-old cricketer is perhaps yet to recover from the groin injury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Rahul ended the speculation once and for all by sharing a note on Twitter, which explains just why he will not be touring for India's next white-ball assignment after the T20Is against West Indies. "Hey guys. I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness," Rahul started off by saying.

"My surgery in June was successful, and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the team’s tour of West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for Covid-19. This naturally pushed things back by a couple of weeks, but I aim to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection as soon as I can."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day before Rahul was to lead India in the T20I series against South Africa at home in June, he injured his groin and flew to Germany for surgery. After rehabilitation, Rahul was back training at the NCA, following which he was named in India’s T20I squad for the West Indies tour. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly dropped a bomb when he informed reporters that Rahul had contracted Covid. He was then ruled out of the T20Is, with Sanju Samson replacing him in the squad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the window squeezes between now and the Asia Cup, Rahul will find himself in race against time to recover fully and have a shot at India's T20 World Cup squad. Having said that, Rahul added that he cannot wait to return to the side and do what he does best, contribute to India's success.

"To represent the National team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get back out there in blue. See you soon, KLR," he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON