'I wanted to talk to you but you were…': Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan after India beat South Africa in 2nd ODI

In the second ODI between India and South Africa, India batter Ishan Kishan missed out on a well deserved century when he got dismissed for 93 off 84 balls. Teammate Shreyas Iyer, however made the most of the opportunity and notched up his second ODI hundred by scoring unbeaten 113 runs in 111 balls in the match. The centurion was adjudged the Player of the Match for his swashbuckling innings.

The two stars of the run chase developed a match winning partnership of more than 150 runs which helped Team India chase down the target of 279. After Kishan got out, Iyer partnered with wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson and won the match for India.

Iyer and Kishan interacted with each other and discussed the partnership they had in the middle. Iyer shared how he wanted to communicate with his partner Kishan but didn't do so because the left-hander was in a ‘beast mode’.

"I just wanted to talk to you and communicate pretty well, but since you were in beast mode, and in your zone, I didn't want to intrude on your privacy," Iyer told Kishan in a chat after the match, published on BCCI's Twitter handle.

"Nonetheless, we won the match, and it takes two to tango. I'm really happy that we finished on a good note and probably in the next game, you might get a century," Iyer added.

" I just came and took some knocking yesterday(Saturday), but I was disappointed when you missed out on your hundred," said the 27-year old.

Local boy Kishan congratulated the Mumbai batter for his hundred and also provided insight into his celebration after reaching the milestone.

'I didn't decide that I'd be celebrating in a certain way, but I want to appreciate the crowd. They came out in numbers and the atmosphere was electrifying. I was excited about the contest, as you mentioned, about the wicket, how it's going to play. I just applied in my mind in a similar fashion and things turned out pretty well for me," shared Iyer.

The final ODI and series decider between India and South Africa will be played on October 11, Tuesday in New Delhi.

