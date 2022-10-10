Ishan Kishan burns the internet with ‘mere jaisa jaldi sixes koi nahi maar sakta’ comment after India beat South Africa

Ishan Kishan is a classic example of a modern-day batter who values six-hitting more than occupying the crease for long hours by taking ones and twos and he is proud of that quality. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, who hit seven sixes in the second ODI against South Africa to help India chase down the 279-run target in Ranchi quite easily in 45.5 overs, said very few can hit sixes as easily as him and hence it makes no sense for him to concentrate on rotating the strike that much.

"Rotate karne ki jaha tak baat hai toh wo kuch players ka strength hota hai, kini ka strength hota hai chhakka marna. Toh mere jaisa koi chhakka bhi itni jaldi nahi maar sakta, main bohut asaani se maarta hu. Wo mera strength hai. Toh agar main chhakke se hi kar leta hu kaam toh rotate ka utna sochta nahi hu. (Some players have the strength to rotate the strike, my strength is to hit sixes. I hit sixes effortlessly and not many can do that. If I do the job by hitting sixes, there's no need to think about rotating the strike much)," Kishan said at the post-match media interaction after smashing 93 off 84 balls at his home ground.

Kishan's 161-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who was awarded Player of the Match for his unbeaten 113 off 111 balls, was the main reason behind India's commanding victory to level the series.

"But ha bohut se aise innings ayenge jaha pe rotation bhi zaroori hoga, jaha pe wickets pahle girr gaye honge toh uske lie bhi practice karna zaroori hai but agar strength chhakka hai aur ball hai maarne layak toh maaro chhakka. (If your strength is hitting sixes then go for it, what's the need of rotating the strike just for the sake of it. But yes there will be time when rotating the strike would be key with wickets falling at the other end)," Kishan said.

The same six-hitting lust also brought about Ishan Kishan's downfall on Sunday when he was just seven runs away from what could have been his maiden international hundred. He pulled a Bjorn Frontuin short ball straight to deep mid-wicket and was on his knees when the catch was taken.

"Obviously rotation is very important. Seven runs, I could have taken in singles and gone for the century but I never go into a zone where I've to play for myself. If I think of my individual score, when representing my country, then I'm letting down the fans," he added.

Ishan also missed a hundred in IPL 2020 when the Mumbai Indians opener got out for 99 in their chase of 202 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"We needed five off two balls and I got out for 99 in the IPL. If I thought about rotating the strike, then it would have been difficult to win."

