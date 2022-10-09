Shreyas Iyer joins Virat Kohli in unique ODI list after sensational century against South Africa

India batter Shreyas Iyer continued his ravishing form in ODI format as he scored a sensational century against South Africa on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi in just 103 balls to help the hosts win the second match of the three-match series by 7 wickets and subsequently level the series. With the match-winning knock in Ranchi, Iyer joined former India captain Virat Kohli in a unique ODI list.

Chasing 279 in Ranchi, India lost both their openers inside the powerplay, Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 13 while Kagiso Rabada got the better of Shubman Gill for 28. Iyer then combined with Ishan Kishan in magnificent fashion as the pair together added 161 runs to the board with the left-hander batting in supreme fashion, but was left heartbroken in the end as he was dismissed for 93 off 84, hence denying him a shot at his maiden ODI hundred. Iyer however carried the momentum as combined with Sanju Samson to guide India past the target with 4.1 overs to spare.

Iyer smashed 15 boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 113 runs in 111 balls on Sunday which helped him join Kohli in a rather unique list. Iyer became only the second Indian batter after Kohli to score a century in Ranchi. Kohli has two such scores to his name in four innings having scored 123 against Australia in 2019 and an unbeaten 139 against Sri Lanka in 2014. Overall, Iyer is the fourth batter to get a century at this venue with Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews and Usman Khawaja being the other batters.

Iyer has been in sensational form in the format in 2022, having scored 458 runs in nine innings at 57.25 with a century and four fifties.

