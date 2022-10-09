Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan-led IND seek comeback, aim to level series vs SA in Ranchi
Live

India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan-led IND seek comeback, aim to level series vs SA in Ranchi

cricket
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 12:00 PM IST

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Score: India face South Africa in the second ODI, in Ranchi on Sunday. Follow here IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates.

IND Vs SA Live Score 2nd ODI 2022: India face South Africa in Ranchi, on Sunday.
IND Vs SA Live Score 2nd ODI 2022: India face South Africa in Ranchi, on Sunday.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: India face South Africa in the second ODI of their three-match series at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi, on Sunday. Trailing 0-1, the hosts will be aiming to level the series against a South African team, brimming with confidence after the previous victory. Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining the home side, who lost by nine runs in the first ODI. Chasing a target of 250, India could only reach 240 for eight in 40 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 86 runs off 63 balls by Sanju Samson. Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi took three wickets for the visitors. South Africa initially posted 249 for four in 40 overs with David Miller hammering an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 63 balls.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 09, 2022 12:00 PM IST

    India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live: Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar

    Sundar has replaced Chahar for the remaining part of the series. According to BCCI, "Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow."

    "He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there", the statement further added.

  • Oct 09, 2022 11:49 AM IST

    India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other 88 times with South Africa leading 50-35 against India. Three matches haven't produced any result.

  • Oct 09, 2022 11:41 AM IST

    India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live: Previous meeting

    The visitors won the first ODI by nine runs in Lucknow. Chasing a target of 250, India could only reached 240 for eight in 40 overs. Although, Sanju Samson smacked an unbeaten knock of 86 runs off 63 balls, it still wasn't enough as Lungi Ngidi's three-wicket haul drove South Africa to victory.

    Initially, an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 63 balls by David Miller helped South Africa post 249 for four in 40 overs.

  • Oct 09, 2022 11:34 AM IST

    India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, straight from Ranchi.

    The hosts trail 0-1 and will be aiming to stage a comeback. All eyes will be on captain Shikhar Dhawan as the India will hope to level the series! Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs south africa india cricket team south africa national cricket team + 1 more

Live, 2nd ODI: Dhawan-led IND seek comeback, aim to level series vs SA in Ranchi

cricket
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 12:00 PM IST

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Score: India face South Africa in the second ODI, in Ranchi on Sunday. Follow here IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates.

IND Vs SA Live Score 2nd ODI 2022: India face South Africa in Ranchi, on Sunday.(AP)
IND Vs SA Live Score 2nd ODI 2022: India face South Africa in Ranchi, on Sunday.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Hooda, Arshdeep burst into laughter as Chahal engages in fun banter with Harshal

cricket
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 11:35 AM IST

After arriving in Australia for the T20 World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal roped in his teammates Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh for another hilarious episode of Chahal TV.

Chahal was seen poking fun at Harshal during the special interaction(BCCI)
Chahal was seen poking fun at Harshal during the special interaction(BCCI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Shami to replace Bumrah in India's T20 WC team? Ex-player gives huge update

cricket
Published on Oct 09, 2022 10:40 AM IST

With Jasprit Bumrah missing out on the upcoming T20 World Cup, a former player gave a huge fitness update on Mohammed Shami, who is expected to fill in for the pacer.

Mohammed Shami during a Team India practice session.(PTI)
Mohammed Shami during a Team India practice session.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘Replace him with Kishan or…’: Jaffer bats for IPL star's debut in 2nd ODI

cricket
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 10:29 AM IST

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer wants an IPL star to make his ODI debut in the second encounter between Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India and South Africa on Sunday.

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan with coach VVS Laxman during a training session on the eve of the 2nd ODI(PTI)
Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan with coach VVS Laxman during a training session on the eve of the 2nd ODI(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Watch: Kohli, Rahul sweat it out in nets at WACA as Team India gears up for WC

cricket
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 09:38 AM IST

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul enjoyed a fruitful net session in the build-up to Team India's warm-up matches ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul enjoyed a fruitful net session at WACA(AP/ Twitter)
Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul enjoyed a fruitful net session at WACA(AP/ Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India's predicted XI for 2nd ODI vs SA: IPL star to feature in series decider?

cricket
Published on Oct 09, 2022 08:04 AM IST

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will meet South Africa in the 2nd ODI at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday. All-rounder Washington Sundar has replaced injured pacer Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the series.

ODI captain Shikhar Dhawan with VVS Laxman before the first match between India and South Africa(PTI)
ODI captain Shikhar Dhawan with VVS Laxman before the first match between India and South Africa(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

'Why are they with the team?': Hafeez slams Babar's match-winning tactic vs NZ

cricket
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 11:26 AM IST

Despite the win, veteran Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez was left furious at Babar's call and questioned the logic behind it.

Babar Azam; Mohammad Hafeez
Babar Azam; Mohammad Hafeez
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA

cricket
Published on Oct 09, 2022 07:48 AM IST

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming, match details and venue for IND vs SA 2nd ODI.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA(ANI)
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

'Before you ask you should check...': Shardul Thakur's stern reply to journalist

cricket
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 09:06 AM IST

India had suffered a narrow defeat in the first ODI against South Africa and are looking to level the series in Ranchi.

Thakur said that India will always miss someone as experienced as Dhoni.&nbsp;(AP)
Thakur said that India will always miss someone as experienced as Dhoni. (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘Dhoni ke daur me India ne apni approach ko change kardiya. Unhone Pakistan ko…’

cricket
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 11:30 AM IST

Until October last year, Pakistan had not defeated India in any World Cup matches - 7 in ODIs and 5 in T20Is. But in the last 12 months, Pakistan have defeated India twice in three meetings.

MS Dhoni; Shahid Afridi
MS Dhoni; Shahid Afridi
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Shardul Thakur targets 2023 World Cup to shrug off T20 disappointment

cricket
Published on Oct 08, 2022 09:43 PM IST

The all-rounder has contributed with the bat and ball, but is hurting after not featuring in the India T20 discussions in a World Cup year

On paper, Thakur’s all-round skills meet India’s white-ball requirements.(AP)
On paper, Thakur’s all-round skills meet India’s white-ball requirements.(AP)
ByRasesh Mandani
Close Story

Won't call Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian ODI side second string: Keshav Maharaj

cricket
Published on Oct 08, 2022 09:01 PM IST

India trail the series 0-1 after losing the first ODI by nine runs in Lucknow on Thursday.

The Indian fringe players are in action in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa(PTI)
The Indian fringe players are in action in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa(PTI)
PTI |
Close Story

Watch: Conway's 'photo-finish fielding' vs Pakistan takes Twitter by storm

cricket
Published on Oct 08, 2022 06:35 PM IST

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets with nearly two overs in what was their second consecutive win in the tri-series that also involves Bangladesh.

Conway's effort was an exception in what was otherwise a sloppy night in the field for New Zealand(Primevideo Twitter screenshot)
Conway's effort was an exception in what was otherwise a sloppy night in the field for New Zealand(Primevideo Twitter screenshot)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

BCCI endlessly trolled as Sundar replaces injured Chahar for SA ODIs

cricket
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 09:19 PM IST

Selectors have named Washington Sundar as Chahar's replacement for the ODI series but the decision did not go down well with fans of Indian cricket as they have endlessly trolled BCCI.

Deepak Chahar; Washington Sundar
Deepak Chahar; Washington Sundar
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Women's Asia Cup: India ride on top-order show to beat Bangladesh by 59 runs

cricket
Published on Oct 08, 2022 05:29 PM IST

After an indifferent batting show in the defeat against Pakistan, the 'Women In Blue' put up a much improved performance against Bangladesh

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana(BCCI Women)
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana(BCCI Women)
PTI | , Sylhet
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out