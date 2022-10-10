Watch: Ishan Kishan carries fan's note for Shardul Thakur to dressing room, India all-rounder can't believe it

Ishan Kishan was in stunning batting form, hammering 93 runs off 84 balls during India's win against South Africa in the second ODI, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star also clattered four fours and seven sixes as India successfully reached 282 for three in 45.5 overs, chasing down a target of 279 runs. After the match, Kishan interacted with fans, showing his down-to-earth personality. One fan also handed him a special note to pass it on to pacer Shardul Thakur and received a priceless reaction.

"Aisa nahi hai Ranchi mey bus mujhe pyar milta hai sab ke liye pyar hai idhar (Fans in Ranchi not only love me, but there is also love for others as well). Shardul Thakur 54 and there is a heart, so good", Kishan said after interacting with fans.

"Jis shiddat se usne bola na please de dijiyega Shardul bhai ko, maine bola lao yaar de doonga aur bol doonga Shardul bhai ko kisi bahut bade tagde fan ne aapko diya hai (The way the fan requested to me that please give this note to Shardul, I said okay give it to me I will deliver it)", he further added.

The BCCI posted a video of Kishan receiving the note and handing it over to Shardul in the Team India dressing room. The bowler also poses with the note in front of the camera. Here is the video:

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan gives Shardul Thakur a fan's note in dressing room, India pacer gives priceless reaction

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was in brilliant form and registered an unbeaten century. He slammed 113 runs in 111 balls, packed with five fours. Initially, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat. Aiden Markram smacked 79 runs off 89 balls and Reeze Hendricks clobbered 74 off 76 deliveries, as SA raced to 278 for seven in 50 overs. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was in good bowling form for India and took three wickets.

After the match, Kishan also expressed his happiness for his knock. He said, "Feeling good, it's 1-1, so very excited to play the decider at Delhi. Really happy about with the way we contributed to the team. It is my home ground, there were too many people watching. When I was fielding they were asking me to get a hundred today, unfortunately I missed it. No worries, I'm just happy that my team won the game today and maybe in the next game I will give my best and make my team win again."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON