Team India veteran reveals how one phone call resulted in stunning RCB comeback

Earlier this month, the Royal Challengers Bangalore made a rather surprising addition to their squad; the side added India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav to its roster to replace David Willey, who was ruled out last month due to an injury. Jadhav had missed the 2022 season, and returned to the RCB for his second stint with the franchise; the 38-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder had earlier represented the side during the 2016 and 2017 seasons of the tournament.

RCB players in action(PTI)

While Jadhav didn't play in the league last year, he made regular appearances in the domestic cricket for his state side Maharashtra, ensuring that he remains fit for a potential opportunity at the IPL. Eventually, he received a call from the RCB and Jadhav admitted that it was as much a surprise for him as it was for the fans.

"Absolutely surprised, but a pleasant one. I am very excited and want to thank the support staff for giving me this opportunity to join the team and make sure I give my 110 per cent," Jadhav told RCB.

Jadhav then revealed that it was Sanjay Bangar, the head coach of the franchise, who called him mid-way through the 2023 season.

“I was doing commentary and Sanjay Bhai called me asking what I was doing. I told him I was commentating. He inquired whether I was still practising and I replied in the affirmative - twice a week, I replied. Bangar then asked me about my fitness to which I said I was regular at the gym and even using it in my hotel. In short, I told him I was in good shape. He asked a time and said he’ll call me back. It was that moment I realized that he would call me and tell me to play for RCB,” Jadhav said.

“I took a break for a year but then I realised that I was missing my passion and when I returned to first-class cricket, I found it very easy. To be honest it was because of the experience I have. It was the same hunger I had in the early '20s, the hunger to score big runs and that's when I felt I can now come back and play again at all the levels and I was prepared for it, I've always performed well,” said the 38-year-old all-rounder further.

