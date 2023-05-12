'I was like main iske liye 2 saal se ro raha tha?': Virat Kohli finally reveals brutally honest reaction on 71st ton

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli had endured a rough patch for a major part of 2022, that eventually led to him taking a month's break in August-September. When he returned, Kohli not only returned a better batter, but also ended over a two-year long wait for an international century; he smashed his 71st ton against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup, which was also his first in the shortest format of the game.

Virat Kohli(File)

Following his ton, Kohli had admitted he never thought the century would come in T20Is; in the seven months since, Kohli has scored four more hundreds and went past Australia great Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest centurion in cricket history.

During an interview for Puma's ‘Let There Be Sport’ programme, Kohli revisited the moment he ended his century drought against Afghanistan, and revealed that the ecstasy of his hundred merely lasted two seconds.

“The ball before I got to the 100, is the time I felt, oh I am on 94, I could probably get this. And the next ball went for six. But the thing is that as soon as I go the 100, I laughed so hard. I was like, 'main iske liye ro raha tha 2 saal se? (Was I cribbing about this for 2 years?),” Kohli said in the episode, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

“Like just for this 2 seconds, I let myself go through that? That moment happened, it ended. Next day, the sun goes up again. It wasn't going to be forever. It's not like I scored this 100, and I live this moment for the rest of my life. It was so funny, I laughed so hard. I was like, this is all that it,” Kohli further said.

When the interviewer asked Kohli whether he really cried after that century, the 34-year-old batter admitted there were tears when he spoke to his wife, Anushka Sharma.

“Not in that moment, but when I spoke to Anushka... (there were tears),” said Kohli.

During the same conversation, Kohli also admitted that breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries would be an emotional moment for him.

Kohli, who is just three short of equalling Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries in the world, when asked about his thoughts on reaching that milestone, he quickly says, “It will be a very emotional moment for me.”

