‘I was not wrong,’ Sourav Ganguly doesn’t leave any chance to troll Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:14 IST

Sachin Tendulkar recently visited the capital of Germany, Berlin and took to Instagram to share an image from the visit. The Laureus Sports Awards are taking place in Berlin and Tendulkar is attending the prestigious ceremony. Tendulkar’s picture caught the eye of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who did not leave any chance to troll his former teammate. Ganguly had earlier made fun of Sachin for enjoying too many holidays.

A few days ago, Tendulkar uploaded a picture of himself in Melbourne with a caption “Soaking up the Sun”. Cricket fans appreciated the post wholeheartedly but perhaps the most hilarious reaction came from his long-time opening partner Ganguly. “Kisi kisi ka kismat acha hai .. chuttii manate raho (some people have great luck, keep enjoying your holidays),” Ganguly commented on the post.

Now when the Master Blaster again posted a picture of himself, Ganguly pulled his leg again by commenting, “Tendulkar.. I was not wrong ...”

Tendulkar returned to bat for the first time in nearly six years on February 9 . The historic moment took place during the Big Appeal double-header when the India legend came out to face Women’s Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry for an over in the charity match during the innings break. Starting right where he had left the sport, Tendulkar comfortably glanced his first ball towards the square leg fence for a boundary.

Speaking after the match, Tendulkar, who retired from cricket in 2013, and last played in an exhibition match for MCC in 2014, admitted he was nervous before coming out to bat.

“I think I was more nervous than (Perry) because I was not sure whether I was going to see the ball or not. I told her that after last evening’s net, I did one throwdown session and I said, ‘I can see the ball but I cannot guarantee whether the ball is going to hit the bat’, at least I could see the ball and spend some time in the middle,” he said.

The former Indian international added that cricket requires a lot of time being spent on the nets. “It doesn’t come so easily. One has to spend hours on end (in the nets).”