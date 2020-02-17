Faf du Plessis steps down as South Africa captain in all formats

cricket

Faf du Plessis stepped down as captain of South Africa’s Test and T20I teams, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday. CSA took to social media to make the announcement and their post read: “Faf du Plessis has announced that he is stepping down from his role as captain of the Proteas’ Test and T20 teams effective immediately

They further wrote: “The 35-year-old has cited a need to take a step back from captaincy in order to help facilitate the emergence of the next generation of leaders within the team under the new stewardship of Quinton de Kock.”

Du Plessis wasn’t part of the South Africa squad that drew 1-1 against England in the three-match ODI series (one match was washed out). Nor was he part of the T20I series which the hosts lost 1-2. Quinton de Kock was given the mantle to lead the side and du Plessis insisted that he will contribute to the team as a batsman and as a senior player.

“When I took over the leadership, I did so with the commitment to lead, perform & most importantly, to serve. As the team heads into a new direction with new leaders and a young crop of players, I feel it will be in the best interests of SA cricket to relinquish the captaincy,” Faf du Plessis told CSA.

“This was one of the toughest decisions to make, but I remain fully committed to supporting Quinton (de Kock), Mark (Boucher) and my teammates as we continue to rebuild and re-align as a group.

“The last season of my captaincy has been the most challenging to date as I had a lot of off-field issues that I devoted my energy towards,” he added.

“I have strived to lead the team with dignity and authenticity during exhilarating highs and devastating lows. I have given my everything during my tenure.

“South African cricket has entered a new era. New leadership, new faces, new challenges and new strategies. I remain committed to play in all three formats of the game for now as a player and will offer my knowledge and time to the new leaders of the team.”