e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Faf du Plessis steps down as South Africa captain in all formats

Faf du Plessis steps down as South Africa captain in all formats

Faf Du Plessis wasn’t part of the South Africa squad that drew 1-1 against England in the three-match ODI series (one match was washed out). Nor was he part of the T20I series which the hosts lost 1-2.

cricket Updated: Feb 17, 2020 13:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of South Africa cricket Faf du Plessis.
File image of South Africa cricket Faf du Plessis.(Cricket South Africa)
         

Faf du Plessis stepped down as captain of South Africa’s Test and T20I teams, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday. CSA took to social media to make the announcement and their post read: “Faf du Plessis has announced that he is stepping down from his role as captain of the Proteas’ Test and T20 teams effective immediately

Also Read: Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was abducted  

They further wrote: “The 35-year-old has cited a need to take a step back from captaincy in order to help facilitate the emergence of the next generation of leaders within the team under the new stewardship of Quinton de Kock.” 

Du Plessis wasn’t part of the South Africa squad that drew 1-1 against England in the three-match ODI series (one match was washed out). Nor was he part of the T20I series which the hosts lost 1-2. Quinton de Kock was given the mantle to lead the side and du Plessis insisted that he will contribute to the team as a batsman and as a senior player.

Also Read: ‘Not about egos’: Boucher on how De Villiers can make T20 WC squad

“When I took over the leadership, I did so with the commitment to lead, perform & most importantly, to serve. As the team heads into a new direction with new leaders and a young crop of players, I feel it will be in the best interests of SA cricket to relinquish the captaincy,” Faf du Plessis told CSA.

“This was one of the toughest decisions to make, but I remain fully committed to supporting Quinton (de Kock), Mark (Boucher) and my teammates as we continue to rebuild and re-align as a group.

“The last season of my captaincy has been the most challenging to date as I had a lot of off-field issues that I devoted my energy towards,” he added. 

“I have strived to lead the team with dignity and authenticity during exhilarating highs and devastating lows. I have given my everything during my tenure.

“South African cricket has entered a new era. New leadership, new faces, new challenges and new strategies. I remain committed to play in all three formats of the game for now as a player and will offer my knowledge and time to the new leaders of the team.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Twitter spats among Congress leaders galore after Delhi poll debacle
Twitter spats among Congress leaders galore after Delhi poll debacle
‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit
‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was abducted
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was abducted
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, here’s what it is
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, here’s what it is
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
‘India won in 2019 but...’:Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
‘India won in 2019 but...’:Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardMohan BhagwatGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news