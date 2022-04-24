‘I went to touch his feet but he stopped me and said don’t do that’: MI youngster’s first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar

India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 49th birthday on Sunday (April 24). Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of cricket, holds the record for most runs in ODIs and Tests, as well as for most appearances for a country in both formats. The 49-year-old, fondly known as the “Master Blaster,” is also the only cricketer in the history of the game to smash 100 international centuries. (<strong>Follow IPL 2022 Coverage</strong>)

Tendulkar is currently with the Mumbai Indians camp in the 2022 Indian Premier League, fulfilling his role as the mentor of the side. The batting legend has won an IPL title with the side during his playing days (2013), and even as MI are going through a rough patch in the current season, Tendulkar's presence in the dugout has remained prominent throughout the edition.

On Sunday, the official Twitter profile of the Mumbai Indians shared a video of the franchise's youngsters wishing him on his 49th birthday, with the 21-year-old Hrithik Shokeen echoing the emotions of most Indian cricket fans in his message for Tendulkar.

“When I met him for the first time, I reached for his feet. But he stopped me and said, 'Don't do that. Don't touch my feet'. But for me, he is God. I have been seeing him ever since I was a small child,” Shokeen said in the video.

Watch:

“When he was giving me tips, I initially couldn't even hear him because I was shocked that I was talkin to him. After that I realised, that I should listen and not just gape at him in awe,” Shokeen further said.

Shokeen had made his debut for the Mumbai Indians during the side's previous game against the Chennai Super Kings. With his team reeling at 47/4, the 21-year-old player scored a run-a-ball 25 to steer a rebuild alongside fellow youngster Tilak Varma.