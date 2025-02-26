Menu Explore
‘I will go to Pakistan, make them World Cup-winning team in a year. You will…': Yograj Singh schools Wasim Akram

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 26, 2025 02:45 PM IST

Yograj Singh said former cricketers like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar should be ashamed of themselves for saying harsh things about the current team.

Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, slammed former Pakistan cricketers for their scathing attack on the current Pakistan side after they failed to make the next round of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan, hosting its first ICC tournament since 1996, were knocked out of the Champions Trophy in just four days after losing their Group A fixtures to New Zealand and India. The Mohammad Rizwan-led drew flack from all quarters after they lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi. The situation worsened when they slumped to a six-wicket defeat to India in Dubai. Their mathematical chances of reaching the next round were dashed when New Zealand beat Bangladesh.

Yograj Singh has offered to coach Pakistan(@BhttDNSH100)
Yograj Singh has offered to coach Pakistan(@BhttDNSH100)

Ever since, prominent former cricketers, including the legendary Wasim Akram and Javed Miandad, former captains Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, former speedster Shoaib Akhtar and many others have bombarded the team with criticism.

Yograj Singh said former cricketers like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar should be ashamed of themselves for saying harsh things about the current team without making any efforts to improve things.

Yograj was particularly aghast by Akram's comments on Pakistan cricketers' dietary preferences, which include bananas. Akram pointed out that a plate full of bananas came out during a drinks break, which shocked him.

"I think it was the second, or the third drinks break. And I saw a plate full of bananas coming out for players to eat. Itni kele bandar bhi nahi khatte (Even monkeys don't have so many bananas). And it's their diet. Had it been out captain Imran Khan, he would have given me a beating over it," Akram said on a post-match show. 'Dressing Room'.

“Wasim Akram should be ashamed for saying such things. Shoaib Akhtar, another big player, is saying bad things. Wasim is earning money doing commentary. Go back to your country, organise a camp for these players. I want to see which one of you can help Pakistan win the World Cup, and if not, then resign," Yograj told News18.

Yograj Singh offers to coach Pakistan and make them a World Cup-winning team

The former medium pader who is also renowned as a hard taskmaster in the domestic and circuit, said he is ready to go to Pakistan and show them how to build a winning team within year.

"Mein jata hoon, ek saal mein team khadi kar kay dikhaunga tum yaad rakhoge (I can coach them. I will build this team in one year and you’ll will remember it). It’s all about passion. I am spending 12 hours here (at his own academy). It's very easy to make big claims. You will have to give your blood and sweat for your own country to make a difference," he added.

“Do you think PCB will say no if Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis or Shoaib Akhtar come up and say ‘we want to take a camp of six months to improve our team’s performance'? But no, they won't do that. They will just earn money by doing commentary and saying heinous things."

Pakistan, the defending champions, will play their last match of the tournament against Bangladesh on February 27.

