'Itne kele bandar bhi nahi khaate': Wasim Akram fumes at Pakistan's diet, says Imran Khan would've 'beaten' him up if...

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram lashed out at Pakistan players for their eating habits after their crushing defeat against India in the Champions Trophy clash on Sunday. Pakistan, which is hosting the Champions Trophy (hybrid model), have been knocked out of the tournament in the group stage after losing their first two matches against New Zealand and India. After the defeat in Dubai, the Men in Green needed a favour from Bangladesh to stage a victory over New Zealand. However, on Monday, the relentless Kiwis took the Tigers down with a five-wicket win in Rawalpindi to seal their trip to the semi-finals with India. Wasim Akram lashed out at Pakistan players' eating habits.(Youtube/ A Sports and AFP Image)

However, the underwhelming campaign has put the Pakistan players under the scanner as senior stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and others failed once again in the ICC event.

Akram pointed out that a plate full of bananas came out during a drinks break, which shocked him.

"I think it was the second, or the third drinks break. And I saw a plate full of bananas coming out for players to eat. Itni kele bandar bhi nahi khatte (Even monkey don't have so many bananas). And it's their diet. Had it been out captain Imran Khan, he would have given me a beating over it," Akram said on a post-match show. 'Dressing Room'.

‘Pakistan’s bowling average is second worst’

The legendary pacer, who claimed 502 wickets during his illustrious ODI career, lashed out at the Pakistan bowlers for their lacklustre bowling average in the last five matches, which he claimed is worse than that of Oman and the USA.

"Enough is enough. You have made them the stars. In the last five ODIs, Pakistan bowlers have managed to get 24 wickets at an average of 60. That is 60 runs per wicket. Our average is even poor than Oman and USA. In 14 teams who are playing ODIs, Pakistan’s bowling average is second worst," he added.

He also urged the PCB chief to call the selection committee and captain and ask them tough questions regarding the squad selection for the Champions Trophy.

"Chairman saab pls call captain, selection committee and coach and ask them what kind of selection they have made. Khusdil Shah and Salam Agha did they ever looked like taking wickets? I am literally shouting for weeks that this squad is not good but chairman said they have assembled the best squad," he said.