'I will score some big runs': Joe Root gets ready for 'mini-battle' with Ashwin
England will look towards their captain Joe Root for inspiration on the tour of India. England's Test captain is the country's best batsman in the longest format of the game and is in good form after scoring two centuries in Sri Lanka. He will look to continue his run-streak when he steps onto the field in Chennai.
However, there is a different challenge at hand for the right-handed batsman as he will face one of the premier spinners in the world, R Ashwin on turning tracks.
His slight frame in the formative cricketing years forced Joe Root to hone his skills in playing the sweep shot against spinners, something that he might employ during the "mini-battle" with Ashwin in the four-Test series against India starting Friday.
READ | ‘We briefly spoke about it in the team meeting’: Virat Kohli on farmers protest
"I won't look to dominate or defend but just try and play the ball that is delivered. If I stay around for a period of time, I will score some big runs. He has got a great record in India and is probably full of confidence for that series.
"...you know, I have played against him before and scored some runs and he has got the better of me a couple of times and it will be a little battle between the Test match. The contest that you want to get the better off," he said.
After former England skipper Graham Gooch, who was one of the finest exponents of sweep shot against Asian spinners, current skipper Root -- with scores of 228 and 186 in Sri Lanka -- has shown his mastery on low and slow tracks.
On the eve of the opening Test against India, Root told the story of how he developed the difficult shot that his contemporaries like Virat Kohli or Steve Smith hardly play.
"For me as a young lad, I was always very small. So it took a long time for me to grow and develop physically. I had to find a way to get the ball off the square against any spinners in particular as there was no pace to work with," Root answered to a query from PTI during virtual media conference.
"And sweep was one shot where I could generate the maximum power.
"So learning to play that well was pretty much a scoring option for the large proportion of my junior career. Since then I have tried to develop my game a bit more broadly and worked with some brilliant players and brilliant coaches," added the England captain, who has scored more than 8000 Test runs.
READ | Take a look at 'behind-the-scenes' footage from Team India's photoshoot - WATCH
Root said that in the recent tour of Sri Lanka, sweep was the low risk option taking the pitch into account while combating what their spinners had to offer.
Root explained that risk assessment is key to playing the sweep shot.
"For me, it's about understanding playing on line or on length and understanding the surface, whether bounce is going to be an issue or the lateral movement or turn, and trying to factor all those in and calculate the risks to play in a shot."
(with PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test
- The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane
- Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli names the wicketkeeper-batsman for 1st Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Monty used to bowl at much quicker pace compared to Leach: Tendulkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I will score some big runs': Joe Root gets ready for 'mini-battle' with Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Joe Root to focus ‘ball-by-ball’ in landmark Chennai Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babar and Alam revive Pakistan to 145-3 on rain-hit Day 1
- Babar raised his 16th test half-century and was unbeaten on 77 with a dozen boundaries while left-handed Alam continued his rich batting form to be 42 off 138 balls at tea. They did not resume as rain washed out the last session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mehidy's century puts Bangladesh on top of Windies on 2nd day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan Super League allowed 20% capacity crowds
- The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday it received permission from the government to allow 20% capacity crowds at Pakistan Super League games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘We briefly spoke about it in the team meeting’: Virat Kohli on farmers protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't want to get him injured again': Chopra on India star ahead of Eng Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take a look at 'behind-the-scenes' footage from Team India's photoshoot - WATCH
- Ahead of the Test series, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a tweet that gave a ‘behind-the-scenes’ peek at Team India’s photoshoot for the England series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gatting picks three cricketers who would want to 'make a point' in Ind-Eng Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox