'Seems to be a mid-table team': Aakash Chopra predicts Rajasthan Royals future in IPL 2021

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra remarked that for Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 20201) playoffs, a lot of things will need to go in their favor.

The RR unit, which has been bolstered by the arrival of Chris Morris, the most expensive player in the history of the IPL, finished last in IPL 2020 in the UAE. They last made the playoffs in 2018, eventually finishing fourth.

ALSO READ| Prithvi Shaw reveals how Ricky Ponting's speeches remind him of Shahrukh Khan

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, cricketer-turned-commentator opined should inaugural champions RR fail to make the playoffs in IPL 2021, it won't come as a surprise.

"It seems to be a mid-table team. They will qualify for the playoffs if a lot of things go in their favor. If they don't qualify, it should neither be a surprise for you nor will I be surprised because there are gaps that need plugging," said Chopra.

Along with making predictions about their final result, Chopra also spoke about their key players who are likely to top the charts in the Rajasthan outfit.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, he believes, will finish the tournament as the side's highest run-getter, while big-hitting skipper Samson will hit the most sixes.

"Jos Buttler will be the highest run-getter for the Rajasthan Royals this season. He will hopefully play as an opener and will continuously open.

ALSO READ| 'Very disappointing, hasn't succeeded in IPL': Gambhir on RCB's ₹14.25 Cr buy

"Sanju Samson will hit the most number of sixes. He has the six-hitting ability. The first five matches are in Mumbai and then four in Delhi, the first nine matches are on small grounds. In such a scenario, Sanju Samson will put the bowlers on ransom," added Chopra.

He also made a bold prediction saying England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be expensive in the annual tournament.

"Ben Stokes could be their most expensive bowler. There are huge chances of that. One thing is he bowls very less and whenever he bowls I have seen him getting hit a lot," concluded Chopra.