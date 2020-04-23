‘I would want to finish match quickly but...’- Hussey gives a glimpse of Dhoni’s ‘calculative’ brain

cricket

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 13:46 IST

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey on Thursday praised Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for his “calculating mind”. The former Australian batsman, who was known as “Mr. Cricket” during his playing days, also added that Dhoni is absolutely fit to play international cricket. But addressing his retirement possibilities, Hussey added that only Dhoni knows his plans.

Speaking on an Instagram Live video on CSK’s official handle, Hueey said: “Of course he is still fit to play international cricket. But Dhoni is the best person to answer what is in his mind.”

The CSK batting coach further went added that he has never met anyone like Dhoni. “MS is always very calculative. I would want to finish the match as early as possible but MS would say no because there is this bowler who is coming up to bowl or someone else that we need to see out,” he said.

“Don’t think I’ve met anyone like MS in that respect. Yes he has got a calculating brain but he has also got that unbelievable power. He knows when he wants to hit a six he can, which is something I didn’t have,’ Hussey added.

CSK, under Dhoni’s charge, have already won three IPL titles. The former India captain has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup exit after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal. He was expected to make a return in the IPL to make a bid for selection in this year’s T20I World Cup squad. But due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the T20 tournament has been suspended indefinitely, and questions surrounding Dhoni’s future are still up in the air.