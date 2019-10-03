Ian Bell set to join England U-19 as batting coach for World Cup: Report

cricket

England’s out-of-favour middle-order batsman, Ian Bell, is set to be appointed as the batting coach of England U-19 for the Junior World Cup. Bell hasn’t drawn curtains on his career yet as he has a year left on his contract with Warwickshire. The right-handed batsman had to miss the recently concluded season due to an injury.

Bell, a veteran of 118 Tests, had made his debut against West Indies as a 22-year-old. In 118 Tests, he scored 7727 runs at 42.69. His last test had come against Pakistan in 2015 in UAE. Bell was the top-scorer – 1027 runs in 23 innings – in the country division two last season but could not force a comeback into the national team.

“I’m happy. I’m playing well, I’m moving well and enjoying my cricket and the expectation and drive is here. Who knows what the next 12 months holds? [If England call] I’m sure I’ll answer the phone,” he had told BBC WM last year on his chances of making a comeback.

The 37-year-old also played 161 ODIs, scoring 5416 runs. He retired from ODIs in 2015 as England’s highest run-scorer.

Bell, if he takes up the role, will work under Jon Lewis, who has been part of set-up since the previous World Cup a report in ESPNcricinfo suggests. He and former U-19 batting coach Jonathan Trott had joined the team in an interim capacity. Lewis was confirmed as the head coach few days after the tournament.

England ended up as the seventh-placed in the points table. Chasing 128 in the quarter-final for a spot in the semi-final, England were famously bowled out for 96, courtesy of Lloyd Pope’s eight-for.

The 2020 U-19 World Cup will be played in January/February next year in South Africa.

