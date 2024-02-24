Ian Bishop passes clear-cut verdict on Yashasvi Jaiswal's not out decision that left entire England team shocked

The ongoing five-match Test series between India and England has seen plenty of action, drama and entertainment. The hosts currently lead 2-1, with England aiming to level the series in the ongoing fourth Test match. Ian Bishop passed his verdict on Yashasvi Jaiswal's not out incident.

Day 2 once again saw epic drama as England managed 51 runs to get bowled out for 353 in their first innings. After posting a strong total, the visitors began on a strong note in India's first innings, removing captain and opener Rohit Sharma for two off nine deliveries in the third over.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

But this time, Rohit wasn't England's main focus, with all attention being diverted towards young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has already bagged two double hundreds in this series. The RR star smacked 73 off 117 balls, packed with eight fours and a six, before finally losing his wicket to Shoaib Bashir. With Jaiswal's wicket, India were stuttering at 161/5 in 46.4 overs.

England could have got Jaiswal's wicket earlier but Lady Luck wasn't on their side. In the final delivery of the 20th over, Ollie Robinson angled across a length delivery, which Jaiswal outside edged towards wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who dived forward to catch the ball. The visitors thought that they got their much-coveted wicket. But Foakes looked unsure and Jaiswal didn't walk off to the pavilion as the decision was sent upstairs.

After watching a couple of replays, Joel Wilson decided that it wasn't out as the ball bounced into Foakes' gloves. It was good news for India as even Rohit seemed to disagree with England players.

The decision seemed to be controversial as many fans felt that the ball didn't bounce into Foakes' mitts. But many also felt that the third umpire made the right decision. West Indies legend Ian Raphael Bishop joined the bandwagon too, and gave his take on the decision.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, “Absolutely the correct decision by the TV Umpire on that occasion.”

England's first innings saw Joe Root put in a solo effort, smacking an unbeaten knock of 122 runs off 274 balls, hammering 10 fours. The veteran set crucial partnerships; 113 for the sixth wicket with Foakes and 102 for the eighth with Robinson.

Bumrah's absence proved to be crucial as Root played more aggressively. Ravindra Jadeja managed to take four wickets for India, Akash Deep bagged three and Mohammed Siraj scalped two.