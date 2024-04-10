Ian Bishop's revolutionary idea that can fast-track 'special talent' Mayank Yadav into Team India

Legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop shared his idea about how the Indian team should fast-track tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav into the senior team. Mayank has been the emerging star of the season as he has impressed with his rapid pace and already bowled the fastest delivery of the season - 156.7 kmph vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The young paceman also bagged a couple of Player of the Match awards in the three matches he played. However, he didn't bowl his full quota of overs in the third match and left the field after bowling the first over due to side strain. Mayan Yadav has impressed many with his rapid pace in IPL this season.(PTI)

Mayank has impressed several cricket critics as some former stars have backed him to get fast-tracked in the Indian team.

Bishop, former cricketer turned commentator, labelled Mayank as a special talent and laid out a plan for the BCCI on how to fast-track him into the senior team.

"Been discussing this idea privately with a colleague for the past week. Re the "special" talent of Mayank Yadav. Its an opportune time in cricket to explore the test of assigning a personal S & C trainer, & medical expertise year round to monitor him for the next 2 years," Bishop wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A few weeks back, not many had heard about Mayank, but the LSG kept backing him despite his absence from last season due to an injury and now the 21-year-old has become one of the players to watch out for.

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has backed him to get a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup later this year as Mohammed Shami is expected to miss the tournament after undergoing a knee injury.

"If they are not able to bring the bat down against the pace he has been generating I think he will be handy. And looking at the Indian bowling, especially with Shami now being ruled out, the selectors must be looking for a third seamer after Bumrah and Siraj. Someone with that kind of pace and accuracy, deserves a place in the T20 World Cup squad," Prasad told RevSportz