Ian Smith baffled, questions Rohit Sharma's motive on-air after Indian captain argues with umpire on bad light stoppage

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 19, 2024 08:58 PM IST

Team India was left frustrated after umpires called an early end to the day's play due to bad light in Bengaluru on Day 4 against New Zealand.

The fourth day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru ended in frustration for the Indian side as bad light and rain halted play during New Zealand’s modest chase of 107. The tension boiled over when India captain Rohit Sharma was seen in an animated discussion with on-field umpire Michael Gough, urging him to continue play despite deteriorating light conditions.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and other players interact with umpires after bad light stopped play on the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand(PTI)
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and other players interact with umpires after bad light stopped play on the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand(PTI)

With India eager to make early breakthroughs and put pressure on New Zealand, Rohit expressed his displeasure over the umpire's decision to consider stopping play. Virat Kohli also joined the conversation, backing his captain and attempting to persuade the officials to allow the match to continue. However, the umpires deemed the conditions unsafe for play, bringing out the light meter to confirm their decision.

The Indian camp, visibly frustrated, saw their momentum interrupted as the weather threatened to spoil their chances of defending the low target. In the commentary box, New Zealand's Ian Smith expressed his surprise at Indian players continuing to argue with the umpires, while Dinesh Karthik also agreed with the umpires.

The duo said it could not understand Rohit's argument, as the umpires definitely made the right decision.

"Looks like the right decision, looks much darker," said Dinesh Karthik.

On the other hand, Ian Smith said, "Not sure what he is arguing about, I am not sure what his case can be. Umpires make decisions on the light, they set standards, and that's it."

Despite the floodlights being on, the thick clouds above the Chinnaswamy Stadium and poor visibility forced the match officials to halt proceedings. Just minutes later, rain clouds loomed, prompting the ground staff to cover the pitch, signaling the early close of play.

India's comeback

The Indian bowlers had been eager to get on with the task, especially after a remarkable fightback in their second innings, where Sarfaraz Khan’s sensational 150 and Rishabh Pant’s aggressive 99 had revived hopes for the hosts. After being bundled out for just 46 runs in their first innings, India staged a stunning comeback to post 462 in their second innings.

However, their innings came to a swift end after tea, with the last four wickets falling quickly, leaving New Zealand 107 runs to chase.

As Day 4 came to a premature end, India now faces a challenging final day, with weather conditions adding to their concerns.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
