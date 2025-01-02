Sydney [Australia], : Former Australian cricketer and ICC ambassador Shane Watson opined that it is "unfortunate" that the Indian cricket team isn't travelling to Pakistan for the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to take place next month in February. ICC ambassador Shane Watson feels it's "unfortunate" that Team India will not travel to Pakistan for CT 2025

In December 2024, the first major decision under the chairmanship of Jay Shah, the International Cricket Council finally put an end to the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights issue, deciding that the upcoming event will be played in Pakistan along with another neutral venue. Also, the hybrid model has been decided for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle which will be held in India or Pakistan.

The 43-year-old said no cricket fan wants to miss the clash between India and Pakistan as it is a very big rivalry between the two sides and always something special happens in their game.

"That's a nice little hospital pass you give me there. It's unfortunate that things have worked out that way. There's no doubt that what everyone loves seeing, and watching, is the India-Pakistan games. Whenever they come together, whether it's an ICC event, it is a special time because we've got a sense of what's on the line. To know how big a rivalry it is between India and Pakistan is always something special. No cricket fan wants to miss that game. It is unfortunate that India isn't travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy," Shane Watson said in the press conference.

Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

The much-anticipated contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, . Bangladesh and New Zealand are India's competitors in the group other than Pakistan. India will be playing against Bangladesh on February 20 and New Zealand on March 2, with all their matches likely to be held in Dubai.

Pakistan, the defending champions, will be kickstarting the tournament in Karachi against New Zealand on February 19 and their last league match will be against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

