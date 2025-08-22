ICC announces revised schedule of Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru, final on November 2
Navi Mumbai will host key fixtures of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, replacing Bengaluru. The tournament will run from September 30 to November 2.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a revised schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, confirming that Navi Mumbai will now host key fixtures in place of Bengaluru. The tournament, featuring eight teams, will run from September 30 to November 2, with the final set to be held either in Navi Mumbai or Colombo.
The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was added to the list of venues following the unavailability of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As per the new plan, the stadium will host up to five matches, including three group games, one semifinal and potentially the final.
Despite the venue change, the tournament dates remain unchanged. The other confirmed venues are ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomed Navi Mumbai's inclusion in the list of venues and highlighted its rising status in the women’s cricket landscape.
“Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years,” Shah said in an official statement.
“This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport’s future,” he added.
The revised schedule also confirmed that the first semifinal will be held in either Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, while the second semifinal will take place in Navi Mumbai on October 30. The final will be staged on November 2 in either Colombo or Navi Mumbai.
Here is the full schedule of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025:
Group Stage Fixtures:
September 30: India vs Sri Lanka, Guwahati
October 1: Australia vs New Zealand, Indore
October 2: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Colombo
October 3: England vs South Africa, Guwahati
October 4: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Colombo
October 5: India vs Pakistan, Colombo
October 6: New Zealand vs South Africa, Indore
October 7: England vs Bangladesh, Guwahati
October 8: Australia vs Pakistan, Colombo
October 9: India vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam
October 10: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Guwahati
October 11: England vs Sri Lanka, Colombo
October 12: India vs Australia, Visakhapatnam
October 13: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam
October 14: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Colombo
October 15: England vs Pakistan, Colombo
October 16: Australia vs Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam
October 17: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Colombo
October 18: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Colombo
October 19: India vs England, Indore
October 20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Navi Mumbai
October 21: South Africa vs Pakistan, Colombo
October 22: Australia vs England, Indore
October 23: India vs New Zealand, Navi Mumbai
October 24: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Colombo
October 25: Australia vs South Africa, Indore
October 26: England vs New Zealand, Visakhapatnam
October 26: India vs Bangladesh, Navi Mumbai
Knockout Matches:
October 29: Semifinal 1, Guwahati/Colombo
October 30: Semifinal 2, Navi Mumbai
November 2: Final, Navi Mumbai/Colombo