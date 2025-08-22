ICC announces revised schedule of Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru, final on November 2

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a revised schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, confirming that Navi Mumbai will now host key fixtures in place of Bengaluru. The tournament, featuring eight teams, will run from September 30 to November 2, with the final set to be held either in Navi Mumbai or Colombo. Indian team players Jemimah Rodrigues (R), Smriti Mandhana (2R) and Harmanpreet Kaur (C) pose with the trophy alongside former player Yuvraj Singh (L)(AFP)

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was added to the list of venues following the unavailability of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As per the new plan, the stadium will host up to five matches, including three group games, one semifinal and potentially the final.

Despite the venue change, the tournament dates remain unchanged. The other confirmed venues are ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomed Navi Mumbai's inclusion in the list of venues and highlighted its rising status in the women’s cricket landscape.

“Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years,” Shah said in an official statement.

“This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport’s future,” he added.

The revised schedule also confirmed that the first semifinal will be held in either Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, while the second semifinal will take place in Navi Mumbai on October 30. The final will be staged on November 2 in either Colombo or Navi Mumbai.

Here is the full schedule of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025:

Group Stage Fixtures:

September 30: India vs Sri Lanka, Guwahati

October 1: Australia vs New Zealand, Indore

October 2: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Colombo

October 3: England vs South Africa, Guwahati

October 4: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

October 5: India vs Pakistan, Colombo

October 6: New Zealand vs South Africa, Indore

October 7: England vs Bangladesh, Guwahati

October 8: Australia vs Pakistan, Colombo

October 9: India vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam

October 10: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Guwahati

October 11: England vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

October 12: India vs Australia, Visakhapatnam

October 13: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam

October 14: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

October 15: England vs Pakistan, Colombo

October 16: Australia vs Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam

October 17: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

October 18: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Colombo

October 19: India vs England, Indore

October 20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Navi Mumbai

October 21: South Africa vs Pakistan, Colombo

October 22: Australia vs England, Indore

October 23: India vs New Zealand, Navi Mumbai

October 24: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Colombo

October 25: Australia vs South Africa, Indore

October 26: England vs New Zealand, Visakhapatnam

October 26: India vs Bangladesh, Navi Mumbai

Knockout Matches:

October 29: Semifinal 1, Guwahati/Colombo

October 30: Semifinal 2, Navi Mumbai

November 2: Final, Navi Mumbai/Colombo