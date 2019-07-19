Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 19, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

ICC asks if Sachin Tendulkar is the greatest cricketer of all time, Twitter says is that even a question

Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman in history, was inducted immediately after becoming eligible for induction, which requires that a player should have played his last international match at least five years before.

cricket Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICC Hall of Fame,Hall of Fame,Sachin Tendulkar
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.(Getty Images)

International Cricket Council on Friday inducted the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in its Hall of Fame along with South Africa’s Allan Donald and Australian women’s cricket legend Cathryn Fitzpatrick. The global cricketing body took to Twitter to pay rich tributes to all three inductees. In one of their tweets about Tendulkar ICC asked, “The ‘Little Master’ is the latest person to enter the ICC Hall of Fame! ... Is he the greatest cricketer of all time?”

This question created a buzz on social media as Tendulkar’s fans came out in full support of the ‘Little Master’. One fan went to the extent of asking the ICC if this was a question that needed to be asked.

Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman in history, was inducted immediately after becoming eligible for induction, which requires that a player should have played his last international match at least five years before. Tendulkar, who retired in November 2013, tallied 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, both of which remain records. He is the sixth Indian to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Here are some other tweets of his fans who decided to answer ICC’s question

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 15:56 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics