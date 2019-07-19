ICC asks if Sachin Tendulkar is the greatest cricketer of all time, Twitter says is that even a question

International Cricket Council on Friday inducted the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in its Hall of Fame along with South Africa’s Allan Donald and Australian women’s cricket legend Cathryn Fitzpatrick. The global cricketing body took to Twitter to pay rich tributes to all three inductees. In one of their tweets about Tendulkar ICC asked, “The ‘Little Master’ is the latest person to enter the ICC Hall of Fame! ... Is he the greatest cricketer of all time?”

The 'Little Master' is the latest person to enter the ICC Hall of Fame!



Is he the greatest cricketer of all time? #ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/8A7XAXGmxH — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2019

This question created a buzz on social media as Tendulkar’s fans came out in full support of the ‘Little Master’. One fan went to the extent of asking the ICC if this was a question that needed to be asked.

He's THE greatest cricketer of all time. Is that even a bloody question? He's an absolute legend and we respect him a lot. — England Cricket Portal (@ecpofficial_) July 19, 2019

Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman in history, was inducted immediately after becoming eligible for induction, which requires that a player should have played his last international match at least five years before. Tendulkar, who retired in November 2013, tallied 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, both of which remain records. He is the sixth Indian to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Here are some other tweets of his fans who decided to answer ICC’s question

Is he the GOAT ?

Without a doubt especially when u hv 100 Hundreds in era of Wasim , Waqar , Mcgrath, Brett Lee, Akhtar, Shane warne , murli , Vaas, Shane Bond , Vitori, Walsh , Ambrose, Saqlain, Flintoff, Allen Donald, Pollock etc. — Abhishek (@abhi3627) July 19, 2019

How did ICC give you the job if you don’t already know that? 🤔 — Akshay A Pande (@MasahariBrahmin) July 19, 2019

@sachin_rt #India Finest! You may of finished playing.

but forever you are in the nations heart and soul.

Thank you for being you, humble kind and amazing!



Fully Deserving of this accolade! #LittleMaster #COTI 🇮🇳#BharatArmy #ICCHallOfFame @thebharatarmy pic.twitter.com/qKhyhfI8sq — Robbie Kahar (@Rob2K) July 18, 2019

It is so disappointed you're asking such a foolish question.yes indeed he is the greatest cricketer for all the time.@sachin_rt born to play the 🏏 — Praveen Peddapotula (@peddapotula) July 19, 2019

Obviously the GOAT.

'GOD OF CRICKET'

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pzaHn3lKGt — Satyanarayan Jena (@Satyanarayan027) July 19, 2019

