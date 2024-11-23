ICC calls emergency meeting between BCCI, PCB to address Champions Trophy scheduling, hybrid model likely: Report

The 2025 Champions Trophy has been engulfed in uncertainty as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to cast a shadow over the tournament. In response, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly scheduled an emergency meeting on November 26 to address key issues threatening the event’s smooth execution. ICC will hold a meeting with BCCI and PCB on November 26(File)

According to a report from Sports Tak, representatives from all participating nations, including the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will gather to discuss the fate of the tournament.

The crisis originates from the BCCI’s refusal to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan, citing security concerns and strained diplomatic ties between the two countries. The stance on the issue has left the ICC and PCB scrambling for alternatives to ensure the tournament remains on schedule.

During the meeting, the ICC will act as a mediator, aiming to strike a balance between the PCB’s insistence on retaining hosting rights and the BCCI’s refusal to play in Pakistan. Among the proposed solutions is a hybrid model, which suggests dividing the tournament’s matches between Pakistan and neutral venues. However, the PCB has vehemently opposed this idea, arguing it undermines their authority as hosts and tarnishes Pakistan’s image as a viable destination for international cricket.

Key discussion points include the venue for high-profile matches like India vs. Pakistan, the possibility of hosting the semifinals and final at neutral locations, and the implications of moving the entire tournament out of Pakistan. There’s also speculation over whether the Champions Trophy could proceed without Pakistan, a scenario that would significantly alter the competition’s dynamics.

Adding to the controversy, the PCB’s earlier decision to include Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) in the trophy’s tour itinerary sparked objections from the BCCI. This prompted the ICC to revise the schedule, limiting the trophy’s tour to Pakistani cities such as Islamabad and Taxila, with its journey to other participating nations beginning November 26.

Champions Trophy comes to India in Jan 15

The Champions Trophy trophy will travel across India from January 15 to 26 before returning to Pakistan on January 27 for the final phase of its tour. The ICC’s meeting will determine whether the tournament can move forward as planned or if significant changes will be required to address the impasse.

As the ICC navigates this delicate situation, the stakes are high. The Champions Trophy holds immense importance in the cricketing calendar, and resolving these issues is critical for the tournament’s success.