e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ICC CEO lauds ECB’s efforts in organising landmark series against West Indies

ICC CEO lauds ECB’s efforts in organising landmark series against West Indies

“I would like to thank the ECB for their tireless efforts in ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of participants,” Sawhney said in an ICC statement.

cricket Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Southampton
         

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has lauded England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for its efforts in creating a bio-secure environment for the Test series against West Indies beginning on Wednesday.

International cricket will return after 117 days as England and West Indies engage in a three-match series starting at the spectator-less Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Sporting activities were suspended globally in March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I would like to thank the ECB for their tireless efforts in ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of participants,” Sawhney said in an ICC statement.

Both teams are staying at the hotel which is a part of the Ageas Bowl stadium. The next two Tests will be held at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

“Exactly four months ago to the day, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final was watched by millions of fans the world over, and we are sure the excitement remains as high.

“I wish both teams and the match officials the very best for what promises to be an exciting series,” Sawhney said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Harsh Vardhan lauds government’s Covid 19 strategy for ‘plateaued’ graph
Harsh Vardhan lauds government’s Covid 19 strategy for ‘plateaued’ graph
Bengal to club containment, buffer zones for stricter lockdown from July 9
Bengal to club containment, buffer zones for stricter lockdown from July 9
UAE embassy says diplomats had no role in gold smuggling case
UAE embassy says diplomats had no role in gold smuggling case
Man kills wife, dumps body in bed box, sleeps on same bed for 2 days: Cops
Man kills wife, dumps body in bed box, sleeps on same bed for 2 days: Cops
Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, opts organic farming
Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, opts organic farming
Nitish Kumar’s residence gets a hospital after relative tests Covid+
Nitish Kumar’s residence gets a hospital after relative tests Covid+
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In