ICC could shift Champions Trophy final from Lahore to Dubai if India qualify: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board might suffer a big blow despite acquiring the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy as the final of the mega ICC event might be shifted out of Pakistan if India manage to qualify for it. PCB is planning to host the entire Champions Trophy in Pakistan but speculations are rife that the BCCI won't send the Indian team there as it wants the ICC to adopt a hybrid model to host the event. Pakistan batter Babar Azam, right, and India's captain Rohit Sharma.(PTI)

According to a report in the Telegraph UK, the Champions Trophy final could be moved from Lahore to Dubai if India makes it to the summit clash. This would cause uncertainty over the venue until days before the final. India won't play their matches in Pakistan as the BCCI is reportedly unwilling to send the team due to political tension between the neighbouring nations.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is confident that the BCCI will send the Indian team to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

"The Indian team should come. I don't see them cancel or postpone coming here and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan," Naqvi said.

Naqvi said the stadiums would "definitely" be in a much better shape to host the tournament in February-March.

PCB has already submitted a draft schedule for the mega ICC event which is scheduled to begin from February 19, and the final is on March 9. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been earmarked as the venues.

The ACC also adopted a hybrid model to host Asia Cup last year when the hosting rights were with Pakistan as India played all their matches in Sri Lanka.

Government to decide whether India will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

Recently, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said the Indian government will take a final call on whether the national cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

“No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It’s up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country,” Shukla told reporters after the Kanpur Test.

“In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that,” he added.