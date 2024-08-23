ICC's desperate move to reserve multi-million dollar fund to keep Test cricket alive gets Jay Shah's backing: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is looking to find a way to boost Test cricket and is planning to reserve multi-million dollar funds to save the longest format. In recent times, several players have preferred lucrative T20 franchise leagues over Test cricket. A generic image of Lord's Cricket Ground.(AP)

The cricket governing body is pondering on a dedicated fund of a whopping USD 15 million for Test cricket to battle it out with the popularity of franchise leagues.

According to a report in 'The Sydney Morning Herald', it was Cricket Australia (CA), who proposed the initiative to the ICC to raise funds to boost Test cricket, while BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is the front-runner to become the next ICC chairman, has also shown his support towards it. Another cricket heavyweight, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), is also in favour of it.

The funds will help the cricket board to increase the minimum match fees for Test players and also help the boards to cover the cost of sending teams on overseas tours to popularise cricket.

It would support national boards like the West Indies that currently struggle to compete with the wages offered in global T20 competitions.

"The fund would ensure a minimum Test payment for all players, thought to be USD 10,000, and pay the costs of overseas tours for struggling countries," the report stated.

"It's fantastic to see some momentum behind the Test match fund," CA chairman Mike Baird, who floated the concept in January, said.

"We need to take away the barriers and encourage Test cricket to be the best of the best. To retain that history and that legacy, which goes alongside the newer forms of white ball cricket," he added.

Meanwhile, the initiative will only benefit the cricket boards that don't provide substantial salaries to their players and not the three wealthiest cricket nations -- India, Australia, and England - who have enough funds to take care of the players.

However, how much money is available for Test cricket from the ICC is also likely to depend on a dispute with broadcaster Star, the report added.

The Star network wants to renegotiate a 2022 broadcast deal with the ICC and reduce its value to half of the original cost of over USD three billion.

BCCI's big initiative to boost Test cricket

Meanwhile, the BCCI took a big step earlier this year by introducing an incentive scheme for Indian men's cricketers so that players started prioritising red-ball cricket.

Under the new scheme, a player who plays at least 75 per cent of India's Test matches in its annual cycle, from October to September, will earn a whopping ₹45 lakh per match in addition to the Test match fees of ₹15 lakh.

The players who feature in the 50-75 per cent games bracket will earn a bonus of ₹30 lakh per match. The non-playing members -- if selected in the squad -- will be paid half the amount.