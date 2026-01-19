ICC gives BCB January 21 ultimatum on Bangladesh’s 2026 T20 World Cup participation: Report

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been handed an ultimatum. According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, the ICC has informed the board that January 21 will be the deadline to take a final call on Bangladesh’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup fate to be finalised by January 21

On Saturday, ICC delegates held a second meeting in Dhaka, where the BCB reiterated its desire to play the 2026 T20 World Cup,but not in India. Bangladesh cited security concerns while pushing for an alternative venue, with Sri Lanka, the co-hosts, proposed as a possible option. However, the ICC stood firm on its original schedule, under which Bangladesh, placed in Group C, are slated to play all their matches in Mumbai and Kolkata.

The standoff has been ongoing for nearly three weeks, beginning after the BCCI directed Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The BCB subsequently wrote to the ICC, stating that they were unwilling to play their World Cup matches in India and warning of a potential pullout if their demand was not met. The issue was first raised on January 4.

The report further stated that the ICC has also rejected Bangladesh’s request to swap groups with Ireland, whose matches are scheduled entirely in Sri Lanka, and assured the BCB that there is no security threat to the team in India.

While the ICC is willing to wait for Bangladesh’s final decision until January 21, the report added that if the BCB chooses not to participate, the governing body will name a replacement team based on current rankings, with Scotland emerging as a possible beneficiary.

Earlier, a report by GEO News revealed that Pakistan will review its participation if the issue with Bangladesh remains unresolved. The decision was taken after the Bangladesh government reached out to Pakistan over security concerns, with the latter assuring full support. In fact, PCB had even formally communicated its willingness to host Bangladesh's World Cup matches in Pakistan should Sri Lanka be unavailable.