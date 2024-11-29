New Delhi [India], : The ICC meeting, which will decide the fate of the Champions Trophy 2025, has been adjourned for Saturday after suggestions and discussions from all sides, sources said. ICC meeting to decide fate of Champions Trophy 2025 adjourned for Saturday: Sources

With India firmly holding on to its decision not to travel to Pakistan for the tournament and the hosts adamant about their stance on organising the entire event in Pakistan, the ICC decided to hold a meeting to arrive at a conclusion.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

According to sources, Friday's meeting, in which all members were present, has been adjourned for Saturday. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is also likely to attend the meeting.

"ICC meeting on the Champions trophy has been adjourned for tomorrow after suggestions and discussions from all sides. Mohsin Naqvi is likely to attend the meeting in person. All the member countries were there, and ICC trying to find a solution for the tournament," sources said.

According to Pakistan-based Geo News, ICC has also instructed the participants of the meeting to figure out a solution regarding the fate of the tournament, which will be held next year in Pakistan.

The report stated citing sources that the meeting lasted for around 15 minutes and was attended by officials from the PCB and BCCI.

It added that both the PCB and the BCCI would find an option "acceptable to all" with the assistance of the ICC.

"A logical option will be explored for the Champions Trophy in the next 24 to 48 hours," Geo News quoted the source, adding that the boards will give their final opinion after consulting their respective governments.

Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

With the hybrid model always in play, the PCB chairman had previously brushed away the idea of hosting the tournament in such a fashion. Recently, he promised that the board is trying to do what is best for Pakistan cricket.

"Our stance is very clear. I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman, and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," Naqvi was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.