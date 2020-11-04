e-paper
Home / Cricket / ICC ODI Rankings: Babar Azam closes in on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after heroics against Zimbabwe

ICC ODI Rankings: Babar Azam closes in on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after heroics against Zimbabwe

While Babar remained at the third position in the rankings behind Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, he managed to close the gap with the two Indian stars.

cricket Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 15:23 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam.
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam.(AP)
         

Pakistan captain Babar Azam showcased a dominant performance in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Azam scored 221 runs in the series in 3 games including a sensational knock of 125 in the 2nd ODI. Because of his batting efforts, the batsman gained 8 points to reach a total of 837 points. While Babar remained at the third position in the rankings behind Virat Kohli (871) and Rohit Sharma (855), he managed to close the gap with the two Indian stars.

Allrounder Imad Wasim, who also looked impressive in the series, gained three spots to break out into top 50. Wasim reached 49th position in the rankings.

Zimbabwe batting duo Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams, who scored centuries each in the series, saw themselves also breaking into top 50. While Taylor climbed up nine positions to reach 42nd position, Williams moved up 12 places to reach 46th position in the rankings.

In the bowling department, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi achieved a career-best 16th position in the rankings after a breakout performance in the series.

Afridi, who registered match-winning figures of 5/49 in the first ODI, moved up to eight positions to make it to top 20 for the first time in his career.

