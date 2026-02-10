ICC offered PCB 'concessions' to avert India boycott; backroom deal to be made public after T20 World Cup: Report

There is more to what the ICC and the Government of Pakistan revealed in their press releases late on Monday evening, which eventually put the India–Pakistan clash officially back on the table. According to a fresh report by news agency PTI, the governing body promised the PCB a “few concessions” in return for withdrawing its threat to boycott the marquee fixture. However, details of the behind-the-scenes understanding will only be made public after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan reversed their India boycott stance on Monday

“Whatever concessions the PCB has received from the ICC for ending the boycott will be disclosed only after the T20 World Cup,” a PCB source told PTI on Tuesday.

Neither the ICC nor the Pakistan government made any reference to these reported “concessions” in their respective statements on Monday. The ICC’s release largely focused on Bangladesh, confirming that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would not face any sanctions and would be awarded hosting rights for a global tournament during the 2028–2031 cycle, preferably a men’s Under-19 World Cup.

The Pakistan government, meanwhile, stated that its decision to reverse the boycott threat came after sustained appeals from fellow ICC member boards, and also cited a last-minute telephone conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The PTI report further claimed that Sharif, who serves as the PCB’s patron-in-chief, was briefed on what Pakistan stood to gain if the government formally cleared the team to play against India.

“The ICC now has a clear understanding with Naqvi that no further details of the discussions involving the PCB, the Bangladesh Cricket Board and other member boards will be made public,” the source added.

Earlier, there had been speculation that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had pushed for the resumption of bilateral ties with India, or even for India–Pakistan fixtures within the World Test Championship framework. The ICC, however, reportedly rejected those proposals. Naqvi is also believed to have sought an increase in the PCB’s share of ICC revenues, though another insider indicated that any such revision would only be considered in the next financial cycle, subject to ICC board approval.