Home / Cricket / ICC penalises Australia U-19 batsman Sam Fanning for deliberate elbow contact with Indian pacer

ICC penalises Australia U-19 batsman Sam Fanning for deliberate elbow contact with Indian pacer

cricket Updated: Jan 30, 2020 17:03 IST
PTI
PTI
Dubai
Sam Fanning
Sam Fanning(Twitter)
         

Australia opening batsman Sam Fanning has been penalised with two demerit points for making a deliberate elbow contact with Indian pacer Akash Singh during their quarterfinal match of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

According to a statement released by the ICC, Fanning has been found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

India had won the match by 74 runs on Tuesday.”The act was deemed as inappropriate and the batsman was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘inappropriate physical contact with another player during an international match’,” the ICC statement read.

Level 1 breach of such an event carries a penalty of an official reprimand and a penalty of one or two demerit points.”Fanning admitted to the offence after the game and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup match referee Graeme Labrooy.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Wayne Knights as well as fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob.

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 31st over during Australia’s run-chase, when Fanning, batting on 48 at that point, stuck his elbow out which made contact with Akash while completing the run.The bowler seemed unimpressed and replays confirmed that it had been done on purpose.Fanning top-scored with 75 in Australia’s chase of 234, in which they fell short by 74 runs.

