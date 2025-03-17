ICC punishes Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah for ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with New Zealand pacer: ‘Reckless, avoidable’

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday. According to an official statement by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the batter was found guilty of breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Pakistan batter Khushdil Shah has been docked 50 per cent match fees (AFP)

This article relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person."

Three demerit points have also been added to the Pakistan all-rounder's disciplinary record. This is Khushdil's first offence in two years.

The incident occurred in the eighth over of Pakistan's innings when Khushdil was running between the wickets. The batter made inappropriate physical contact with bowler Zakary Foulkes. The ICC termed the episode "reckless, negligent, and avoidable."

Khushdil Shah admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Wayne Knights and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Chris Brown.

For the unversed, a breach in Level 2 carries a fine of 50 to 100 per cent of a player’s match fee or up to two suspension points.

New Zealand hammer Pakistan in first T20I

The hosts, New Zealand, hammered Pakistan by nine wickets and 59 balls to spare to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Pakistan was bundled out for 91, and the side could not play out the full quota of 20 overs. Jacob Duffy took four wickets for the Kiwis, while Kyle Jamieson returned with three scalps. At one stage, Pakistan were left reeling at 1/3 in the third over.

New Zealand then chased down the target in just 10.1 overs. Tim Seifert scored 44 runs off 29 balls with the help of 7 fours and 1 six.

Finally, Finn Allen and Tim Robinson remained unbeaten on 29 and 18, respectively.

On Tuesday, Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the second T20I in Dunedin.