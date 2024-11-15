New Delhi, The BCCI has strong objected to Pakistan Cricket Board's purported move to take the Champions Trophy for a tour of the disputed 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' , prompting the global body ICC to put the promotional event on hold. ICC puts PCB's 'POK' CT Trophy tour on hold after BCCI's strong objection

The tournament, last played in 2017, is already in limbo after the BCCI officially intimated ICC about Indian cricket team's inability to travel to Pakistan.

The PCB in return, as of now, has rejected the proposed 'Hybrid Model' with India playing its matches in Dubai. The schedule has also been put on hold and the new controversy could only make things ugly. It is learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday spoke to the top brass of the ICC and condemned this move by Pakistan and has urged the global body to take strong note.

"The BCCI secretary, after it came to his notice, called up the ICC and was extremely critical of PCB's move to conduct a Trophy tour of multiple cities which fall under Pakistan Occupied Kashmir," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"He has urged the ICC to take strong action. As far as Islamabad is concerned, there is no issue but there can't be any Trophy tour to POK."

The Trophy Tour is part of the global body’s promotional campaign, involving visits to multiple cities as per discussions between the international body and the host country.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board , without prior consultation with all stakeholders, announced on its official social media that the Trophy would be taken to Skardu, Murree, and Hunza areas that fall under the disputed territory.

"Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," PCB tweeted.

When an ICC Board Member was contacted, he told PTI: "The discussions on Trophy tour is still on. I am not aware if PCB had kept everyone in loop about the four cities mentioned but if not then it was certainly not the right thing to do. I don't think ICC will allow PCB to take the trophy to any disputed region."

